Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.