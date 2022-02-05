Umpqua Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

