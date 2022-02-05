iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

