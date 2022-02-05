BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Stock Position Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

MCA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

