NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

