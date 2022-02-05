Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Asset Management were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $17.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.