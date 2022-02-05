Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 592 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

