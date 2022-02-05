Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

