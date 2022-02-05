Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 7,044 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomura by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.