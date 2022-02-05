Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.