Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of OTRK opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.