Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

