Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.