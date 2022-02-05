Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,899 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $105.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

