Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 897,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

FLJP opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.