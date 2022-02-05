Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA opened at $48.60 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

