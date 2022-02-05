Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.58). Approximately 27,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 41,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.64 ($3.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.90 million and a PE ratio of 26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.