Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

