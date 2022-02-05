CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

