Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightspeed POS stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lightspeed POS worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

