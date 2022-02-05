MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

