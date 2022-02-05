Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 373 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,705 shares of company stock worth $24,170,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

