259,127 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 107.9% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $83,724,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $31,940,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 328.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

