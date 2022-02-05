Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,896 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

