Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Targa Resources by 452.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 122,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.