Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $334,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $248.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.