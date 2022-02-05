Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,625,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

ZM stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

