PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

