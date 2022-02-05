Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 74.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

