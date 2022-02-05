Natixis Takes $22.10 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

