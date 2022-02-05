Natixis Invests $20.93 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Natixis purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 291,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,928,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $332,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.