Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

