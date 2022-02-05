Natixis Invests $25.16 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $320,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $71.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.