JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 194.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,452 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $23,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

