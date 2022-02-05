Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,831.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,099.02 and a one year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

