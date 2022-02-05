Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as low as $144.87 and last traded at $146.71. Approximately 67,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,060,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.85.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $5,125,439. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

