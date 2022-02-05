Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,357 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 165.2% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $76.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

