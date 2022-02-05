Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

