MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Volume Hits $166,284.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $166,284.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00015805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.00250945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,815,400 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

