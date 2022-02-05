Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00009874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.50 million and $283,387.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 650.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.33 or 0.07237734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.60 or 1.00058942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

