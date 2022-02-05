Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.
AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,362.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
