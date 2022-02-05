Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,362.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

