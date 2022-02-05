Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hawkins stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hawkins by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 114.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hawkins by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

