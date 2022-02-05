JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,002.02 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,831.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,484,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

