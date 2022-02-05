FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

