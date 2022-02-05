Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $84.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.28.

MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

