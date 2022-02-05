Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

