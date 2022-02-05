Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 92.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $243.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

