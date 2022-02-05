Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,403,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

