NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after buying an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NLOK stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

