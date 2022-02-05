Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

